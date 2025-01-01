Home  »  Samsung  »  Laptops & Desktops  »  275E4E/275E5E

Samsung 275E4E/275E5E Drivers Download

This page contains the list of device drivers for Samsung 275E4E/275E5E. To download the proper driver, first choose your operating system, then find your device name and click the download button.

If you could not find the exact driver for your hardware device or you aren't sure which driver is right one, we have a program that will detect your hardware specifications and identify the correct driver for your needs. Please click here to download.

Operating System:
Graphics Drivers
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2013-06-25 File Size: 162.86M
Driver Version: 6.58.0.6616 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows Vista 32bit
Download
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2015-07-15 File Size: 233.92M
Driver Version: 15.200.1062.0000 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 7 32bit
Download
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2015-06-04 File Size: 314.43M
Driver Version: 7.12.0.7722 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 7 64bit
Download
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2015-07-15 File Size: 233.99M
Driver Version: 15.200.1062.0000 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 8.1 32bit
Download
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2015-07-15 File Size: 314.43M
Driver Version: 15.200.1062.0000 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 8.1 64bit
Download
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date 2014-11-20 File Size: 204.07M
Driver Version: 14.501.1003.0000 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit
Download
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date 2013-04-11 File Size: 95.64M
Driver Version: 9.000.100.1000 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP 32bit
Download
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date 2014-11-20 File Size: 288.27M
Driver Version: 14.501.1003.0000 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit
Download
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date 2014-04-17 File Size: 283.91M
Driver Version: 14.100.0.0000 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit
Download
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date 2013-09-23 File Size: 139.88M
Driver Version: 9.000.100.1800 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit, Windows XP 64bit
Download
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date 2014-03-21 File Size: 300.05M
Driver Version: 13.352.1001.0000 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit
Download
Network & Wireless Drivers
Device Name: Atheros AR9485WB-EG Wireless Network Adapter
Driver Date 2014-03-25 File Size: 22.26M
Driver Version: 10.0.0.287 Vendor: Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 8 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: Atheros AR9485WB-EG Wireless Network Adapter
Driver Date 2013-06-24 File Size: 40.78M
Driver Version: 10.0.0.255 Vendor: Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP
Download
Device Name: Atheros AR9485WB-EG Wireless Network Adapter
Driver Date 2014-12-11 File Size: 144.71M
Driver Version: 10.0.0.308 Vendor: Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 64bit
Download
Device Name: Atheros AR9485WB-EG Wireless Network Adapter
Driver Date 2013-12-12 File Size: 233.51M
Driver Version: 10.0.0.276 Vendor: Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 8 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: Atheros AR9485WB-EG Wireless Network Adapter
Driver Date 2014-08-22 File Size: 77.7M
Driver Version: 10.0.0.298 Vendor: Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: Atheros AR9485WB-EG Wireless Network Adapter
Driver Date 2014-11-24 File Size: 50.45M
Driver Version: 10.0.0.303 Vendor: Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Download
Device Name: Realtek PCIe FE Family Controller
Driver Date 2014-12-04 File Size: 5.73M
Driver Version: 5.830.1204.2014 Vendor: Realtek
Supported OS: Windows XP
Download
Device Name: Realtek PCIe FE Family Controller
Driver Date 2014-11-19 File Size: 5.84M
Driver Version: 106.12.1119.2014 Vendor: Realtek
Supported OS: Windows Vista 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: Realtek PCIe FE Family Controller
Driver Date 2015-01-15 File Size: 5.93M
Driver Version: 7.092.0115.2015 Vendor: Realtek
Supported OS: Windows 7 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: Realtek PCIe FE Family Controller
Driver Date 2015-01-15 File Size: 5.84M
Driver Version: 8.038.0115.2015 Vendor: Realtek
Supported OS: Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 8 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: Realtek PCIe FE Family Controller
Driver Date 2014-06-17 File Size: 5.79M
Driver Version: 8.034.0617.2014 Vendor: Realtek
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 8 32 & 64bit
Download
Audio Drivers
Device Name: High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2013-04-23 File Size: 103.75M
Driver Version: 5.18.0.5515 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows XP 32bit
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2013-04-23 File Size: 195.5M
Driver Version: 5.18.0.5515 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows XP 64bit
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2010-07-21 File Size: 17.32M
Driver Version: 5.18.0.5506 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows XP
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2013-06-25 File Size: 225.16M
Driver Version: 6.58.0.6616 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows Vista 64bit
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2013-11-15 File Size: 728.78M
Driver Version: 7.12.0.7718 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 7 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2010-08-30 File Size: 51.27M
Driver Version: 7.11.0.7710 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2010-08-30 File Size: 72.62M
Driver Version: 7.11.0.7710 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2012-05-11 File Size: 199.37M
Driver Version: 8.0.0.8804 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32bit
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2009-03-18 File Size: 33.79M
Driver Version: 4.83.2.50 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Download
Device Name: Realtek High Definition Audio
Driver Date 2015-06-18 File Size: 100.74M
Driver Version: 6.0.1.7541 Vendor: Realtek
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit
Download
Device Name: Realtek High Definition Audio
Driver Date 2015-06-18 File Size: 125.4M
Driver Version: 6.0.1.7541 Vendor: Realtek
Supported OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit
Download
Device Name: Realtek High Definition Audio
Driver Date 2014-06-01 File Size: 216.84M
Driver Version: 6.0.1.7259 Vendor: Realtek
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: Realtek High Definition Audio
Driver Date 2013-12-10 File Size: 238.34M
Driver Version: 5.10.0.7111 Vendor: Realtek
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Download
System & Chipset Drivers
Device Name: AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
High Definition Audio Controller
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2014-04-17 File Size: 220.61M
Driver Version: 14.100.0.0000 Vendor: Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit
Download
Device Name: ELAN SMBus Driver
Driver Date 2012-05-15 File Size: 19.25K
Driver Version: 10.0.0.2 Vendor: ELAN SMBus
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Controller
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2015-05-21 File Size: 188.86M
Driver Version: 15.20.0.0000 Vendor: AMD
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Controller
Driver Date 2013-08-15 File Size: 48.35M
Driver Version: 9.002.0.0000 Vendor: AMD
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Controller
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2013-12-06 File Size: 163.99M
Driver Version: 13.251.0.0000 Vendor: AMD
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP 32bit
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Controller
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date 2015-05-21 File Size: 273.5M
Driver Version: 15.20.0.0000 Vendor: AMD
Supported OS: Windows 10 64 bit
Download
Device Name: High Definition Audio Controller
Driver Date 2013-12-06 File Size: 218.74M
Driver Version: 13.251.0.0000 Vendor: AMD
Supported OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit, Windows XP 64bit
Download
Device Name: Matrox Extio PCI Standard PCI-to-PCI Bridge
Driver Date 2010-10-27 File Size: 97.23K
Driver Version: 1.3.4.61 Vendor: Matrox Graphics
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP 32bit
Download
Mouse & Touchpad Drivers
Device Name: ELAN PS/2 Port Smart-Pad
Samsung PS/2 Port Input Device
Driver Date 2014-11-26 File Size: 84.49M
Driver Version: 11.7.28.1 Vendor: ELAN
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Download
Device Name: PS/2 Compatible Mouse
Driver Date 2012-10-16 File Size: 51.43M
Driver Version: 16.2.14.2 Vendor: Synaptics
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP
Download
Device Name: PS/2 Compatible Mouse
Driver Date 2012-10-16 File Size: 52.61M
Driver Version: 16.2.14.2 Vendor: Synaptics
Supported OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit, Windows XP 64bit
Download
Input Device Drivers
Device Name: Radio HID Mini-driver
Driver Date 2012-07-27 File Size: 21.25K
Driver Version: 21.1.2.735 Vendor: Samsung
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit
Download
Device Name: Radio HID Mini-driver
Driver Date 2012-07-27 File Size: 22.14K
Driver Version: 20.57.1.735 Vendor: Samsung
Supported OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit
Download
Bluetooth Drivers
Device Name: Atheros AR3012 Bluetooth 3.0
Bluetooth Hard Copy Cable Replacement Server
Bluetooth HID Device
Bluetooth LWFLT Device
Virtual Bluetooth Support
Driver Date 2014-09-15 File Size: 182.52M
Driver Version: 4.0.0.400 Vendor: Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: Atheros AR3012 Bluetooth 3.0
Driver Date 2013-04-02 File Size: 151.03M
Driver Version: 10.0.1.242 Vendor: Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit
Download
Device Name: Atheros AR3012 Bluetooth 3.0
Driver Date 2014-09-15 File Size: 53.35M
Driver Version: 3.0.0.400 Vendor: Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 8 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: Atheros AR3012 Bluetooth 3.0
Bluetooth Hard Copy Cable Replacement Server
Bluetooth HID Device
Bluetooth LWFLT Device
Virtual Bluetooth Support
Driver Date 2014-06-24 File Size: 189.3M
Driver Version: 4.0.0.302 Vendor: Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: Atheros AR3012 Bluetooth 3.0
Driver Date 2012-02-22 File Size: 114.13M
Driver Version: 7.4.0000.0125 Vendor: Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Download
Device Name: Bluetooth Hard Copy Cable Replacement Server
Bluetooth HID Device
Bluetooth LWFLT Device
Virtual Bluetooth Support
Driver Date 2012-12-18 File Size: 266.52M
Driver Version: 8.0.0000.0218 Vendor: Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 8 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: Virtual Bluetooth Support
Driver Date 2010-05-06 File Size: 65.15M
Driver Version: 6.17.0506.0301 Vendor: Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP 32bit
Download
Device Name: Virtual Bluetooth Support
Driver Date 2012-03-06 File Size: 34.19K
Driver Version: 7.4.0000.0126 Vendor: Atheros
Supported OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit, Windows XP 64bit
Download
SCSI & RAID Drivers
Device Name: AMD SATA Controller
Driver Date 2011-12-29 File Size: 24.42M
Driver Version: 3.3.1540.29 Vendor: AMD
Supported OS: Windows XP
Download
Device Name: AMD SATA Controller
Driver Date 2014-03-20 File Size: 61.82M
Driver Version: 1.3.001.0220 Vendor: AMD
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: AMD SATA Controller
Driver Date 2015-03-29 File Size: 62.94M
Driver Version: 1.2.001.0402 Vendor: AMD
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: AMD SATA Controller
Driver Date 2012-10-12 File Size: 36.21M
Driver Version: 1.2.001.0337 Vendor: AMD
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit
Download
Device Name: AMD SATA Controller
Driver Date 2011-03-14 File Size: 69.91M
Driver Version: 3.3.1540.13 Vendor: AMD
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Download
USB Drivers
Device Name: Alcor Micro USB 2.0 Card Reader
Driver Date 2013-04-23 File Size: 8.68M
Driver Version: 1.0.38.134 Vendor: Alcor Micro
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Download
Other Drivers
Device Name: SDA Standard Compliant SD Host Controller
Driver Date 2002-10-01 File Size: 2.34M
Driver Version: 6.0.4069.1 Vendor: Microsoft
Supported OS: Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP
Download

Knowledge Base

Related Models

This website is not affiliated with Samsung. All company names/logos are properties of their owners.

Copyright© Driver Scape 2025. All rights are reserved.