Samsung 275E4E/275E5E Drivers Download
This page contains the list of device drivers for Samsung 275E4E/275E5E. To download the proper driver, first choose your operating system, then find your device name and click the download button.
If you could not find the exact driver for your hardware device or you aren't sure which driver is right one, we have a program that will detect your hardware specifications and identify the correct driver for your needs. Please click
here to download.
Operating System:
Windows 10 32bit
Windows 10 64bit
Windows 8.1 32bit
Windows 8.1 64bit
Windows 8 32bit
Windows 8 64bit
Windows 7 32bit
Windows 7 64bit
Windows Vista 32bit
Windows Vista 64bit
Windows XP 32bit
Windows XP 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date
2014-11-20
File Size:
204.07M
Driver Version:
14.501.1003.0000
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date
2013-04-11
File Size:
95.64M
Driver Version:
9.000.100.1000
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP 32bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date
2014-11-20
File Size:
288.27M
Driver Version:
14.501.1003.0000
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date
2014-04-17
File Size:
283.91M
Driver Version:
14.100.0.0000
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date
2013-09-23
File Size:
139.88M
Driver Version:
9.000.100.1800
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit, Windows XP 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
AMD Radeon HD 7310 Graphics
Driver Date
2014-03-21
File Size:
300.05M
Driver Version:
13.352.1001.0000
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Atheros AR9485WB-EG Wireless Network Adapter
Driver Date
2013-06-24
File Size:
40.78M
Driver Version:
10.0.0.255
Vendor:
Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Atheros AR9485WB-EG Wireless Network Adapter
Driver Date
2014-12-11
File Size:
144.71M
Driver Version:
10.0.0.308
Vendor:
Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Atheros AR9485WB-EG Wireless Network Adapter
Driver Date
2013-12-12
File Size:
233.51M
Driver Version:
10.0.0.276
Vendor:
Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 8 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Atheros AR9485WB-EG Wireless Network Adapter
Driver Date
2014-08-22
File Size:
77.7M
Driver Version:
10.0.0.298
Vendor:
Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Atheros AR9485WB-EG Wireless Network Adapter
Driver Date
2014-11-24
File Size:
50.45M
Driver Version:
10.0.0.303
Vendor:
Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Realtek PCIe FE Family Controller
Driver Date
2014-11-19
File Size:
5.84M
Driver Version:
106.12.1119.2014
Vendor:
Realtek
Supported OS:
Windows Vista 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Realtek PCIe FE Family Controller
Driver Date
2015-01-15
File Size:
5.93M
Driver Version:
7.092.0115.2015
Vendor:
Realtek
Supported OS:
Windows 7 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Realtek PCIe FE Family Controller
Driver Date
2015-01-15
File Size:
5.84M
Driver Version:
8.038.0115.2015
Vendor:
Realtek
Supported OS:
Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 8 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Realtek PCIe FE Family Controller
Driver Date
2014-06-17
File Size:
5.79M
Driver Version:
8.034.0617.2014
Vendor:
Realtek
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 8 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date
2013-04-23
File Size:
103.75M
Driver Version:
5.18.0.5515
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows XP 32bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date
2013-04-23
File Size:
195.5M
Driver Version:
5.18.0.5515
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows XP 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date
2010-07-21
File Size:
17.32M
Driver Version:
5.18.0.5506
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date
2013-06-25
File Size:
225.16M
Driver Version:
6.58.0.6616
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows Vista 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date
2013-11-15
File Size:
728.78M
Driver Version:
7.12.0.7718
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows 7 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date
2010-08-30
File Size:
51.27M
Driver Version:
7.11.0.7710
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date
2010-08-30
File Size:
72.62M
Driver Version:
7.11.0.7710
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date
2012-05-11
File Size:
199.37M
Driver Version:
8.0.0.8804
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
High Definition Audio Device
Driver Date
2009-03-18
File Size:
33.79M
Driver Version:
4.83.2.50
Vendor:
Advanced Micro Devices
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Realtek High Definition Audio
Driver Date
2015-06-18
File Size:
100.74M
Driver Version:
6.0.1.7541
Vendor:
Realtek
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Realtek High Definition Audio
Driver Date
2015-06-18
File Size:
125.4M
Driver Version:
6.0.1.7541
Vendor:
Realtek
Supported OS:
Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Realtek High Definition Audio
Driver Date
2014-06-01
File Size:
216.84M
Driver Version:
6.0.1.7259
Vendor:
Realtek
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Realtek High Definition Audio
Driver Date
2013-12-10
File Size:
238.34M
Driver Version:
5.10.0.7111
Vendor:
Realtek
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
ELAN SMBus Driver
Driver Date
2012-05-15
File Size:
19.25K
Driver Version:
10.0.0.2
Vendor:
ELAN SMBus
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
High Definition Audio Controller
Driver Date
2013-08-15
File Size:
48.35M
Driver Version:
9.002.0.0000
Vendor:
AMD
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
High Definition Audio Controller
Driver Date
2013-12-06
File Size:
218.74M
Driver Version:
13.251.0.0000
Vendor:
AMD
Supported OS:
Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit, Windows XP 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Matrox Extio PCI Standard PCI-to-PCI Bridge
Driver Date
2010-10-27
File Size:
97.23K
Driver Version:
1.3.4.61
Vendor:
Matrox Graphics
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP 32bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
PS/2 Compatible Mouse
Driver Date
2012-10-16
File Size:
51.43M
Driver Version:
16.2.14.2
Vendor:
Synaptics
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
PS/2 Compatible Mouse
Driver Date
2012-10-16
File Size:
52.61M
Driver Version:
16.2.14.2
Vendor:
Synaptics
Supported OS:
Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit, Windows XP 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Radio HID Mini-driver
Driver Date
2012-07-27
File Size:
21.25K
Driver Version:
21.1.2.735
Vendor:
Samsung
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Radio HID Mini-driver
Driver Date
2012-07-27
File Size:
22.14K
Driver Version:
20.57.1.735
Vendor:
Samsung
Supported OS:
Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Atheros AR3012 Bluetooth 3.0
Driver Date
2013-04-02
File Size:
151.03M
Driver Version:
10.0.1.242
Vendor:
Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS:
Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Atheros AR3012 Bluetooth 3.0
Driver Date
2014-09-15
File Size:
53.35M
Driver Version:
3.0.0.400
Vendor:
Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 8 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Atheros AR3012 Bluetooth 3.0
Driver Date
2012-02-22
File Size:
114.13M
Driver Version:
7.4.0000.0125
Vendor:
Qualcomm Atheros
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Virtual Bluetooth Support
Driver Date
2010-05-06
File Size:
65.15M
Driver Version:
6.17.0506.0301
Vendor:
Atheros
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP 32bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Virtual Bluetooth Support
Driver Date
2012-03-06
File Size:
34.19K
Driver Version:
7.4.0000.0126
Vendor:
Atheros
Supported OS:
Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit, Windows Vista 64bit, Windows XP 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
AMD SATA Controller
Driver Date
2011-12-29
File Size:
24.42M
Driver Version:
3.3.1540.29
Vendor:
AMD
Supported OS:
Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
AMD SATA Controller
Driver Date
2014-03-20
File Size:
61.82M
Driver Version:
1.3.001.0220
Vendor:
AMD
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
AMD SATA Controller
Driver Date
2015-03-29
File Size:
62.94M
Driver Version:
1.2.001.0402
Vendor:
AMD
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
AMD SATA Controller
Driver Date
2012-10-12
File Size:
36.21M
Driver Version:
1.2.001.0337
Vendor:
AMD
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
AMD SATA Controller
Driver Date
2011-03-14
File Size:
69.91M
Driver Version:
3.3.1540.13
Vendor:
AMD
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
Alcor Micro USB 2.0 Card Reader
Driver Date
2013-04-23
File Size:
8.68M
Driver Version:
1.0.38.134
Vendor:
Alcor Micro
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 & 64bit, Windows 8.1 32 & 64bit, Windows 7 32 & 64bit, Windows Vista 32 & 64bit, Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.
Device Name:
SDA Standard Compliant SD Host Controller
Driver Date
2002-10-01
File Size:
2.34M
Driver Version:
6.0.4069.1
Vendor:
Microsoft
Supported OS:
Windows 10 32 bit, Windows 8.1 32bit, Windows 7 32bit, Windows Vista 32bit, Windows XP
Please enter verification code, then click the download button.